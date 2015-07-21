Grooveshark's 28-year-old cofounder has been found dead in his home

Josh Greenberg, one of the co-founders of the online music streaming site Grooveshark, has been found dead in his home, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Greenberg, who was 28 years old, was found dead in his bed by his girlfriend on Sunday, according to The Gainesville Sun, which first reported Greenberg’s death.

According to the report, Greenberg’s mother — Lori Greenberg — said that police told her after investigating Sunday that there was “no evidence of foul play, injuries, or drugs.” She also said that her son did not have any health issues.

“They are as baffled as I am,” Greenberg told The Gainesville Sun.

The Gainesville Police Department confirmed the news on Twitter, stating there was “no evidence of foul play or suicide.”

A medical examiner is conducting an autopsy on Monday to look into any potential obvious health issues that may have led to Josh Greenberg’s death, and toxicology results will become available in the following months, according to the report.

Greenberg founded Grooveshark along with his friend Sam Tarantino in 2006 when he was 19 and still studying at University of Florida. The music streaming website, which quickly became a thorn in the side of music labels and record companies looking to clamp down on music piracy, was shut down for good on April 30 at the close of a lawsuit and settlement.

At its most popular, Grooveshark saw 40 million monthly users and had a team of 145 employees based out of Gainesville and New York City.

Greenberg’s mother told The Gainesville Sun that her son wasn’t depressed, but rather “relieved” at the end of the lawsuit. “He was excited about potential new things that he was going to start,” she said.

A memorial service for Josh Greenberg will be held in Gainseville, according to the report.

