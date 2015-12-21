10 grooming gifts the modern gentleman will actually use

Amazon / Samantha Lee This caffeine-infused shaving set will wake up your follicles.

When buying smaller gifts, it may be tempting to just put in as little effort as possible.

But if you’re buying for the modern gentleman, don’t skimp on the grooming products — get him stuff he’s actually going to use.

Sure, it’s going to cost a little more than going to the local drug store and buying whatever’s on sale, but we’re sure he’ll thank you for it.

Baxter of California's Daily Protein Shampoo offers several benefits over traditional shampoo. Amazon While it might be a bit pricier than that $2 bottle of Suave, Baxter claims that it removes natural toxins like DHT, which inhibits natural hair growth. Price: $16 For the bearded man, make sure he's well-supplied with oil. Amazon Beard oil conditions your facial hair, providing a luscious shine without weighing it down or making it feel greasy. This one, by Beardbrand, smells of crisp, clean tea tree. Price: $25 Lip balm is a lame gift -- unless you give him this one. Amazon Tom Ford's hydrating lip balm for men isn't your typical chap stick. It's gotten rave reviews from everyone from GQ to online reviewers for its ability to keep lips insanely well-hydrated. Price: $25 Make sure he's taking care of his face with this set from Kiehl's. Kiehl's Kiehl's Facial Fuel set has just about the best products he can put on his face, and he'll appreciate it every time he showers, washes his face, puts on chap stick, moisturizes, or shaves. Price: $59 Convince him to step away from the gel with a tube of styling cream. Fellow Barber Fellow Barber's hair product is the absolute best you can give your guy this holiday season. The styling cream is suitable for virtually every hairstyle. Price: $22 Wake up your follicles with Pacific Shaving Company's caffeine-infused shaving set. Amazon While some shaving cream may soak into the bloodstream and provide a much-needed jolt, the caffeine is mostly there to reduce redness and rashes caused by razors. Give the gift of a rash-free shave. Price: $16 The OneBlade razor is scary good. OneBlade Though at $300, it's not exactly affordable, OneBlade's extremely well-designed handle and super-sharp custom razor blades will give your gentleman the closest shave of his life. This is perfect for the man who doesn't like to compromise. Price: $300 If you're not looking to spend that much on a razor, Harry's is a great choice. Harry's Their new travel set comes with everything a guy would need to shave on the go, all in an adorable water-friendly bag. Price: $50 If he doesn't do full shaves, make sure his beard trimmer is up to snuff. Amazon This Phillips-Norelco adjustable beard trimmer is mechanically fantastic, and it even comes with an integrated vacuum system to catch beard cuttings. This is a genius gift if you're the one sharing a sink with him. Price: $45 Because being a man doesn't come with a manual, get him a grooming and skincare guide. Kiehl's Kiehl's President Chris Salgardo has compiled a lifetime of skin-care and grooming advice into one fantastic reference book. It's filled with plenty of tips and hacks for men to get the most out of their skin, face, and hair. Though it is being distributed through Kiehl's, the book is actually product-agnostic. You won't find a single reference to a Kiehl's product -- just sage advice. Price: $22

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.