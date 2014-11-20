Essential Items For A Grown-Up Grooming Routine

A man’s got to show up looking sharp and professional, whether it’s for work or a date.

And to do that, you need to have all the grooming essentials for shaving, hair, and skincare. As you and your skin age, you’re not going to get by using the same drugstore products you did when you were younger. Your hair and skin need more care now, so it’s time to upgrade your morning routine.

Insider Picks rounded up the essentials for great grooming that will keep you looking your best.

Shaving

Electric Razor

Instead of buying hundreds of disposable razors that will irritate and cut your skin, invest in one good razor (manual or electric). It will save your skin some serious abuse.

Here are some razors and products that will help prevent burns, cuts, and bleeding.

Braun Series 7-790cc Pulsonic Men’s Shaving System

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US269.99 $US170.99

Amazon Braun Series 7-790cc Pulsonic Men’s Shaving System

Panasonic ES-LA63-S Arc4 Electric Shaver Wet/Dry with Multi-Flex Pivoting Head for Men

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US299.99 $US139.95

Old Spice Men’s Shaver

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US69.99 $US59.99

Philips Norelco BG2040/34 Bodygroom 7100

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US69.99 $US69.95

Manual Razor

The Art of Shaving Set (Comes with Shave brush)

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US80.00 $US79.95

If you’re feeling adventurous, go for a safety razor. They look cool, and because they’re heavier you can use a soft touch. It won’t clog as much as a multi-blade razor, and cuts the hair in a single pass, which prevents ingrown hairs. Just be careful.

Merkur Long Handled Safety Razor

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US37.00 $US29.99

Edwin Jagger Chrome Plated Safety Razor

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US44.39 $US34.48

Pre-Shave Oil

Amazon The Art of Shaving Pre-Shave Oil



Pre-shave oil helps soften facial hair and also moisturizes and protects skin from burning and cuts. If you have sensitive skin, a coarse beard, or are prone to ingrown hairs, definitely grab some.

The Art of Shaving Pre-Shave Oil

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US31.63 $US20.80

Proraso Anti-Irritation Pre-Shaving Cream

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US13.00 $US11.41

Jack Black Beard Lube Conditioning

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US11.00

Kyoku for Men Electric Pre-Shave Optimizer

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US15.00 $US7.51

Shaving Cream

Unless you’re planning on just dragging a dry razor right across your face, you’re going to need some shaving cream. We recommend getting a nice, creamy one with a built-in moisturizer to help soften and smooth your skin. Plus, it will keep your skin from getting too dry and flaking off, especially in the winter when the air is more dry.

Amazon Henry Cavendish Shaving Cream

Henry Cavendish Shaving Cream

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US25.95 $US19.47

Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Shaving Cream

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US22.00

Lucky Tiger Mollè Brushless Shave Cream

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US14.25

And shaving cream for brushes:

Jack Black Beard Lube Conditioning Shave



Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US17.00

Jack Black Supreme Cream Triple Cushion Shave Lather

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US23.00

Aftershave

To help prevent post-shave irritation and cut infections, you’ll need some aftershave. These can be applied directly after shaving, or whenever your skin is feeling irritated. These options are all lightweight and moisturizing.

Baxter of California After Shave Balm

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US18.00

Neutrogena Men Razor Defence Post Shave Lotion

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US27.96 $US23.50

Nivea for Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US35.19 $US20.36

Skincare

Acne Treatment

Amazon Paula’s Choice Clear Extra Strength Acne Treatment



Unfortunately, moving past puberty doesn’t guarantee a spot-free face. Here are some great acne-fighters that are strong enough to zap blemishes, but are gentle enough to not dry out and destroy your skin. Good acne treatment is always worth the investment.

Paula’s Choice Clear Extra Strength Acne Treatment

Amazon Rating: 5 Stars

Price: $US18.00

MD Skincare Correct & Perfect Spot Treatment

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US32.84

MenScience Androceuticals Acne Spot Repair

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US23.00

Cleanser

Amazon Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energzing Face Wash Gel Cleanser



You’ll want remove all the dirt and oil that piles in your skin after a long day or gym workout. These cleansers will keep your skin and face clean without them drying out too much. These are also great to keep in your gym bag or at your desk just in case.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash Gel Cleanser

Amazon Rating: 5 Stars

Price: $US30.00

Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US33.00

Kyoku for Men Daily Facial Cleanser

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US14.25

Moisturizer

Amazon Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20



Winter’s low temperatures and freezing winds will destroy your skin. Invest in a great moisturizer to keep your skin from cracking, flaking, and peeling off. These are all great options that aren’t too oily or heavy, so you won’t look shiny or feel like you’re “wearing make up.”

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US27.00

Neutrogena Men Age Fighter Face Moisturizer

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US27.00

MenScience Androceuticals Advanced Face Lotion

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US39.00

Kyoku for Men Facial Moisturizer

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US49.00 $US13.00

Hair

Shampoo for thin hair

Amazon Pura d’or Premium Organic Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo



It’s a sad truth that about 70% of guys are going to deal with some hair loss or thinning as they age. One way to fight that early is to use the right shampoo. These will help keep your scalp and hair follicles healthy, and also reduce the amount of hair you shed.

Pura d’or Premium Organic Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US39.00 $US33.79

Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Caffeine Hair Loss Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US59.99 $US43.99

Phytoworx Organic Hair Loss Shampoo

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US79.99 $US59.99

Growth shampoo

If you’re looking for something a bit stronger than just preventative care, you should look into some hair growth shampoo.

Amazon DS Laboratories Revita Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo





DS Laboratories Revita Hair Growth Stimulating ShampooAmazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US52.50 $US33.50

Green Touch Beauty Hair Growth Shampoo

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US52.50 $US33.50

PRI Hair Growth Shampooo

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US34.95 $US16.95

Hair Wax

Amazon DS Laboratories Revita Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo



This product is ideal for guys with straight or wavy hair. Iit’ll give you a medium hold and works well for those who prefer the messy look. Wax holds hair in place without looking rock-solid or making your head sticky. It also doesn’t add shine to your hair and washes out easily. Blind Barber, Crew, and Uppercut are all favourites.

Blind Barber 60 Proof Hair Wax

Amazon Rating: 5 Stars

Price: $US18.00

American Crew Classic Fibre (2 Pack)

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US33.92 $US25.16

Uppercut Matt Clay

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price:

Pomade

Amazon Uppercut Deluxe Pomade



Pomade is basically the same thing as hair wax except it holds your hair a little more and adds shine. Which one you use just depends on your preference.

Uppercut Deluxe Pomade

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US18.00

American Crew Pomade

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US31.92 $US24.91

Blind Barber 90 Proof Hair Pomade

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US18.00

Styling Creme

Amazon Blind Barber 60 Proof Hair Wax



Styling creme, on the other hand, works well for guys with curly hair. It doesn’t have any hold and gives your locks a light shine. It will keep your hair moisturized and healthy-looking.

Bumble and Bumble by Bumble and Bumble Styling Creme

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US26.00 $US24.99

Malin + Goetz Sage Styling Cream

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US37.82

Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US40.99

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.

