26 grooming and style hacks every guy should know

There are certain things every guy should know about his appearance.

From how to matching your dress shoes to your suit, to how often you should get your haircut, to even how to shave, these tips will make every guy’s life a whole lot easier.

There’s bound to be at least one thing you didn’t know.

Megan Willett contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.