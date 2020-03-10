A British groom named Harry tried to rent Buckingham Palace as his wedding venue despite having a $17,000 budget

E4 Groom Harry wanted a wedding to rival Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s.

A British man tried to book Buckingham Palace, and then Windsor Castle, as his wedding venue.

Harry Walker wanted to recreate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day on a £13,000 ($US17,000) budget.

He even chose a Markle-inspired dress for his bride and sent her to finishing school for her bachelorette party.

Unfortunately for Walker, however, his venue wish was not granted.

Walker and his bride Charlotte Ivy Myles appear on an episode of UK TV show “Don’t Tell The Bride,” in which grooms plan whole weddings and the brides are kept completely in the dark.

When it comes to weddings, many people want to pull out all the stops – you (ideally) should only get one, after all.

So who can blame one man for attempting to book the ultimate venue for his big day?

Harry Walker, 26, tried to rent Buckingham Palace for his wedding to Charlotte Ivy Myles, also 26, with a £13,000 ($US17,000) budget for the whole celebration.

Getty/Pawal Libera Buckingham Palace is not a venue one can rent.

Unfortunately for Walker, however, his wish was not granted.

The couple feature on an episode of UK TV show “Don’t Tell The Bride,” in which grooms plan whole weddings and the brides are kept completely in the dark.

In Walker and Myles’ episode of the E4 programme, the groom attempts to book both the Queen’s residence and then Windsor Castle, which is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

E4 The groom planning his regal-inspired nuptials.

Father-of-three Walker was told that Windsor Castle only host royal weddings, so he settled for a Tudor Palace in Essex called Layer Marney Tower, which cost £3,750 ($US4,900), the Daily Mail reports.

The groom also attempted to recreate the Sussexes’ nuptials by choosing a dress inspired by Markle’s complete with a 197-inch veil.

He also booked a finishing school for her bachelorette party.

E4 Charlotte and Harry.

Needless to say, Myles was not impressed.

You can watch the episode Monday March 9 at 7.30 p.m. GMT on E4 to see whether the couple got their fairytale ending.

