A groom shot 2 people on his wedding night while he was still wearing his tuxedo, reports say

Devin Jones shot two people on the night of his wedding, according to a police report.

He opened fire after accusing his friend of having an affair with his bride, the same outlet said.

Jones has been arrested on second degree attempted murder charges, according to public records.

A Louisiana man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting two people on his wedding night, according to a statement from Sheriff Mike Tregre of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office shared with Insider.

He was still wearing his tuxedo from the wedding when the shooting occurred, as reported by the local New Orleans newspaper the L’Observateur.

Devin Jones, 30, got married on Saturday outside of New Orleans, the Sheriff’s Office statement said. His wife’s identity is currently unknown to the public, according to People.

On the evening of the wedding, Jones, his bride, and a friend who attended the ceremony were driving down the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana when they got stuck in traffic, according to Tregre.

Jones accused the friend of having an affair with his new wife during the car ride, as Tregre told the L’Observateur.

The accusation turned into a fight, with Jones eventually taking out a gun and opening fire on his friend, L’Observateur reported.

The other man fled the car when Jones took out the gun, as Tregre said in the statement shared with Insider. Jones shot him in the leg, and he shot another driver in the hand with a stray bullet that flew through a rear window of their car, WDSU News reported.

Both victims are expected to survive the shooting after being attended to at a local hospital, according to WDSU News.

Jones’ bride left the vehicle, and she was able to get into a nearby ambulance after telling EMTs that her husband was trying to kill her, according to L’Observateur.

Jones then tried to break into the ambulance to get to his wife, banging on the doors, according to Tregre. St. John Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office police arrested him outside of the vehicle shortly thereafter, as Tregre said in the statement.

Jones was charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property, according to public records on the St. John the Baptist Sheriff Office’s website.

“In the craziness of things I’ve seen in 33 years, that’s going to be a top 10, maybe even a top five,” Tregre told Fox 8 Live of the shooting.

Jones was still in police custody at the time of writing, according to the same statement from the Sheriff’s Office.