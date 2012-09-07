Rob Gronkowski Once Got Paid Five Figures To Go To A Birthday Party And Play Drinking Games

Photo: twitter.com

Here’s an interesting tidbit from the fantastic feature on Rob Gronkowski in this week’s Sports Illustrated: Gronk gets paid “stupid money” to make appearances at birthday parties.More specifically, he got paid “five figures” to go to a woman’s birthday party in Massachusetts and play various drinking games for an hour this summer.



SI writer Chris Ballard went with Gronkowski to the party, and concluded that he is a genuine 23-year-old who just likes to have fun. Here’s a bit of what he saw:

It would be easy, watching the scene, to conclude that Gronkowski is just a big frat boy. And he is, but he is also a gracious, joyous one. He didn’t hide behind designer sunglasses or check his phone or in any way act cooler than anyone else. Even when he lost at beer pong (teamed with the birthday girl) and, after that, flip cup (3–2 in a best of five), he didn’t pull rank or get upset.

Gronkowski is aware that his “Summer of Gronk” has become a meme. But he still went to the event because, as his dad told Ballard, “He’s being offered stupid money. He can’t turn it down.”

And that leads to another interesting revelation from the article: Gronk is never going to go broke.

He keeps his money in municipal bonds, lives in a modest house in the suburbs near Gillette Stadium, and still wears his high school clothes.

But if he keeps making five figures for one-hour appearances, we’d expect some of that might change.

You can the entire SI feature here. It’s worth it >

