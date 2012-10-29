Gronk Was Trying To Imitate 'That Little Nutcracker Dude' During His Touchdown Celebration

Rob Gronkowski gave us one of the best touchdown celebrations ever today when he marched across the endzone like a Buckingham Palace guard and then spiked the ball.



When he was asked during a post-game press conference what he was trying to imitate with his dance he responded:

“That little nutcracker dude that’s guarding the house.”

Brady on the other hand, had no idea what his teammate was trying to do (from CSNNE.com):

“I don’t know what the hell he was doing [on] that first one,” the quarterback said with a smile. “Yeah, he needs some work on that.”

Photo: @bubbaprog

