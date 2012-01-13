Check Out These Sad Photos From A Dutch Seal Orphanage Where Pups Keep Washing Up

Photo: Ap

Recent storms that have hit the Dutch coast have lead to a huge number of orphaned seals washing up on the shore.The AP reports that some seals were so young their umbilical cords are still attached.



Now workers at a seal sanctuary in the city of Groningen have had to install a new tent to deal with the overflow.

Some of the seals have become known as “screamers” because they are so young.

“They are little babies missing their mums pretty much, so it sounds like babies crying,” American volunteer Torrey Utne told the AP.

