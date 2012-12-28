Meet Grokr, The First iPhone App You'll Want To Use Every Day

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

There’s a new, must-have app for my iPhone that’s changed the way I use the device.It’s called Grokr, and I’ve been testing it for a few weeks now.



While some compared it to Google Now, a feature from Google for Android phones that anticipates what you might be searching for and delivers it automatically, Grokr is a bit different.

Grokr pegs itself as a personalised search and discovery app, which anticipates and recommends information. The app learns everything you like and prompts you with breaking news, trends, up-to-date traffic information, weather, sports scores, restaurant information, and pretty much anything else you would need.

When Google Now debuted earlier this year it took the virtual assistant world by storm. The new type of search was able to accurately predict what users wanted and tried to give it to us before we even asked. That’s something Apple’s Siri has trouble with.

Overall, I like Grokr and felt like it’s a solid offering. As time goes on I hope the app adds even more useful features that will help me remember everything.

Grokr is free for iPhone and iPod touch.

