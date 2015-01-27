Grocery Stores Have Run Out Of Kale Ahead Of The US Blizzard, And East Coasters Are Freaking Out

Instead of stocking up on filling staples like bread and milk, East Coast residents are running to grocery stores to get kale ahead of the big blizzard that’s expected to slam parts of the US.

People from New Jersey to Maine are preparing to get hit with two to three feet of snow at the beginning of this week. Weather forecasters have warned of a “crippling and potentially historic” snowstorm.

With public transportation shut down in some areas, there’s been a run on food in city grocery stores and lines have stretched down the block at some locations in New York City.

Panicked blizzard preppers took to Twitter and Instagram to document a kale shortage in New York and Boston:

the situation is truly dire, guys. whole foods is out of kale. #blizzard A photo posted by Jessica (@jesstamulynas) on Jan 25, 2015 at 6:37pm PST

The great pre-storm Kale Panic of ’15. (Yes of course, this is the Gowanus Whole Foods) pic.twitter.com/OS50ntIatK

— Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) January 26, 2015