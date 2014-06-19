What The Grocery Store Of The Future Will Look Like [PHOTOS]

Grocery stores are changing dramatically.

While much has been discussed about how tablets and other technology will be implemented in stores, the core merchandising strategy is also shifting.

As consumers distance themselves from the supercenter model, stores are becoming more intimate, with emphasis on prepared foods and local merchandise.

Traditional grocery stores will begin to disappear in the future, Christopher Studach, creative director at King Retail Solutions, told Business Insider.

“There will be the cost-focused stores and the lifestyle-focused stores,” Studach told us. “What this means is very few conventional (or ‘middle of the road’) grocery operators left.”

King Retail Solutions recently designed a cutting edge example of a lifestyle store, Fresh St. Farms in Canada.

The store is on the forefront of modern merchandising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.