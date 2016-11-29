Employees and shoppers rush to defend woman wearing hijab after abusive tirade in grocery store

Employees and shoppers at a grocery store in New Mexico rushed to defend a Muslim shopper wearing a hijab after she was subjected to an abusive tirade from another customer last week.

An unidentified woman wearing a baseball cap started screaming at the Muslim shopper and calling her a terrorist inside a Smith’s grocery store in Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Staff and other customers immediately responded by shouting back at the woman in the baseball cap and demanding that she leave the store.

Several employees also stepped between the aggressor and the Muslim shopper to defend her.

“Pretty quickly, people started shouting at the lady in the baseball cap to stop and leave her alone, that she (the woman in the cap) was being the terrorist here and we don’t want her here,” shopper Barney Lopez told the Albuquerque Journal.

Lopez posted a photograph of the incident on Facebook, and said Smith’s employees eventually “dragged” the aggressor out of the store.



After the woman in the cap had left the store, five Smith’s employees escorted the targeted shopper to her car.

The shopper later returned to the store to thank the employees, according to the Journal.

