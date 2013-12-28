Check Out Michelangelo's Beautifully Illustrated Grocery List From 1518

Ever wondered what famous artist Michelangelo ate? Here’s a peek at one of his grocery lists:

Redditor filosoful posted a link today to Michelangelo’s handwritten 16th-century grocery list on the subreddit /r/books.

The shopping list, which comes from the collection of the Florence museum Casa Buonarroti, is accompanied by illustrations that were most likely drawn to help guide Michelangelo’s illiterate assistant while browsing the market.

It’s separated into three days by horizontal lines, and includes requests such as “pani dua” (two loaves of bread), “un aria” (a herring), and “un bocal di vino” (a quart of wine).

The 1518 list with ideograms is a part of a collection of Michelangelo’s drawings and loose papers that have toured around America in recent years, from Seattle to Boston. The papers, which range from letters and poems to sketches of his most famous work, offer a glimpse into the daily life of one of the greatest masters in all of art history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.