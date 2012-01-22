Grocery Sales Happen In Predictable Cycles, Here's How To Take Advantage

This post originally appeared at Lifehacker.



Grocery items go on sale in predictable cycles, thanks to seasonality and weird holidays like National Oatmeal Month (January).

This means you can save tons on your food budget with careful planning—and this guide to grocery sales.

Compiled by the Living Richly on a Budget blog, this yearly list of deals you can get at the supermarket ranges from the fairly obvious seasonal items (in January, clearance items include Christmas decorations and wrapping paper) or seasonal produce, which may or may not be in season for you depending on where you live (so best to consult one of the previously mentioned fresh food resources instead), but also includes some less obvious suggestions.

Each month, for example, the list includes when specific food categories tend to go on sale (baking goods, paper products, baby items, and so on) and holiday-related sales, such as condiments and grilling meats around Memorial Day. Better yet, though, you can capitalise on the more obscure food holidays like National Canned Food Month (February) or Frozen Food Month (March).

A print-friendly version is available so you can keep an eye out and stock up when things go on sale. Coupled with our guides to the best time to buy anything this year and the best days of the week to buy almost anything, hopefully we can all make our money go a lot farther this year.

Grocery Sale Cycles – When Do Things Go on Sale? at Living Richly on a Budget

Don’t Miss: Grocery Stores’ ‘Man Aisles’ Might Be The Most Backhanded Slap At Consumers We’ve Ever Seen >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.