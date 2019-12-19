How much American grocery staples like bread, bacon, and coffee cost now versus 10 years ago

David McNew/Getty Images We compared the cost of 11 grocery staples from 10 years ago against the cost of those staples today.

Many factors have contributed to the changing price of goods over the last 10 years.

America recovered from the 2008 recession, but parts of the economy have also been increasingly affected by evolving tastes, climate change, and recent trade wars.

In order to track how the cost of living has changed, we used data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics to compare the cost of 11 grocery staples from 10 years ago against the cost of those staples today.

A decade ago, Americans were still reeling from the collapse of the housing market and major banking institutions. Unemployment was high, spirits were low, and much of the news was focused on how America was going to return to normal after the worst economic downturn in generations.

During the early 2010s, America did just that. But recent years have seen a variety of unpredictable factors that may have affected the prices of goods and Americans’ cost of living.

Climate change has begun to affect how, when, and where crops are grown. The proliferation of fast-casual, farm-to-table, and international foods has reflected changes in how Americans consume. And a breakdown of international relations has led to tariffs, uncertainty, and full-blown trade wars.

All data was taken from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics. All prices are in US dollars, non-seasonally adjusted, and reflect an average of prices in US cities.

Sliced bacon

Shutterstock

November 2009: $US3.45 per pound

November 2019: $US5.51 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US2.06 more expensive per pound

Bananas

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

November 2009: $US0.56 per pound

November 2019: $US0.57 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.01 more expensive per pound

White bread

November 2009: $US1.37 per pound

November 2019: $US1.36 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.01 cheaper per pound

Fresh whole chicken

November 2009: $US1.26 per pound

November 2019: $US1.43 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.17 more expensive per pound

Ground roast coffee

Mariana Bazo/Reuters

December 2009: $US3.67 per pound

November 2019: $US4.20 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.53 more expensive per pound

Grade A large eggs

Chris Jackson / Getty

November 2009: $US1.71 per dozen

November 2019: $US1.41 per dozen

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.30 cheaper per dozen

All-purpose white flour

Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

November 2009: $US0.46 per pound

November 2019: $US0.42 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.04 cheaper per pound

Fresh whole milk

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

November 2009: $US3.03 per gallon

November 2019: $US3.19 per gallon

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.16 more expensive per gallon

Navel oranges

Sergei Karpukhin / TASS via Getty Images

November 2009: $US1.11 per pound

November 2019: $US1.43 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.32 more expensive per pound

Uncooked long-grain white rice

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

November 2009: $US0.77 per pound

November 2019: $US0.72 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.05 cheaper per pound

Tomatoes

Reuters

November 2009: $US1.73 per pound

November 2019: $US1.90 per pound

Total change in cost over the last 10 years:$US0.17 more expensive per pound

