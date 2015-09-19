28 items that are cheaper at Whole Foods

Damian DovarganesWhole Foods Market cashier Aracelis Ramirez charges customer Thomas Carroll at a Los Angeles store.
Whole Foods has started cutting prices to better compete with traditional supermarkets.
The grocery chain hasn’t provided many details on the price cuts, so the product review site Cheapism.com checked a Long Island, New York store for the best deals.
Cheapism compared the prices of hundreds of items at the store to prices for similar items at a nearby Shoprite. Some of the biggest differences in price were noted in almond butter, thin crust pizzas and potted flowers.
Note: Cheapism’s findings were for Long Island only. Prices may vary elsewhere.
3. Shredded cheese. Organic shredded cheeses start at $5.19 for an 8-ounce pack at Whole Foods, compared to $5.99 for the same amount at ShopRite.
7. Organic canned tomatoes. At Whole Foods, these will cost you $1.99 for a 28-ounce can. A can half that size costs $1.70 at ShopRite.
8. Saltine crackers. ShopRite charges $3.29 for its store brand of crackers, compared to $2.99 for Whole Foods' store brand.
9. Cereal and breakfast Bars. A box of six breakfast bars sells for $2.29 at Whole Foods and $3.29 at ShopRite.
11. Natural frozen burritos. 'This freezer staple comes in meaty, veggie, and vegan versions at both stores, but Whole Foods offers slightly cheaper products from its 365 Everyday Value line, starting at $1.69 for each 6-ounce burrito. ShopRite's prices go no lower than $2.50,' Lampert writes.
13. Concord grape juice. A 32-ounce bottle of this juice costs $3.69 at Whole Foods, which is $1.40 cheaper than the same size bottle at ShopRite.
16. Organic green beans. A 16-ounce bag of frozen green beans costs $2.29 at Whole Foods and $2.50 at ShopRite.
20. Hearts of palm. Whole Foods sells 14-ounce cans of sliced hearts of palm for $2.19, compared to $2.79 for the same size can at ShopRite.
21. Organic sweet corn. A 16-ounce bag of frozen organic sweet corn costs $2.29 at Whole Foods and $2.50 at ShopRite.
24. Organic ice cream pops. A three-pack of these treats costs $3.99 at Whole Foods, compared to $4.59 at ShopRite.
27. Organic lentil soup. Whole Foods' 17-ounce can of lentil soup sells for $2.69 and ShopRite's 14.5-ounce can costs $3.29.
28. Organic broth and stock. Whole Foods' organic vegetable stock costs $2.49, compared to $3.19 at Shoprite.
