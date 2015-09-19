28 items that are cheaper at Whole Foods

Damian Dovarganes Whole Foods Market cashier Aracelis Ramirez charges customer Thomas Carroll at a Los Angeles store.

Whole Foods has started cutting prices to better compete with traditional supermarkets.

The grocery chain hasn’t provided many details on the price cuts, so the product review site Cheapism.com checked a Long Island, New York store for the best deals.

Cheapism compared the prices of hundreds of items at the store to prices for similar items at a nearby Shoprite. Some of the biggest differences in price were noted in almond butter, thin crust pizzas and potted flowers.

Note: Cheapism’s findings were for Long Island only. Prices may vary elsewhere.

