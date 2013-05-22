The Memphis Grizzlies Missed 6 Shots In 9 Seconds

In a crazy sequence of cascading misses, the Memphis Grizzlies went 0-6 in a 9-second span in the second quarter against San Antonio on Tuesday night.



It was a mad scramble under the hoop.

Tony Allen missed one shot and had another blocked. Zach Randolph missed two shots and had one blocked. And Tony Wroten finished it off with a miss.

Memphis only scored 31 points in the half and shot 26%.

Amazing (via Deadspin):



Here’s what the official play-by-play looked like:

ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.