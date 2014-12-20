Memphis Grizzlies Players Buy A Car For An Assistant Who Had His Stolen

For Christmas, the Memphis Grizzlies all pitched in to buy a new car for a team assistant named Brandon who had his stolen recently.

Grizzlies guard Courtney Lee posted a video of the surprise on Instagram, writing, “Good start to today, Brandon 1 of our team assistants car was stolen not to long ago so as a team we all donated a little something to make his Christmas special.”

Awesome. Go Grizzlies:

Here he is hugging Mike Conley:

