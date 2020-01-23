Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is being investigated for allegedly punching a 13-year-old boy

AP Photo/Tom Mihalek Gritty, the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ irascible mascot, has been accused of attacking a young fan.

Chris Greenwell said his 13-year-old son Brandon was punched by the mascot at an event.

Representatives for the Flyers have denied that an attack took place.

Philadelphia police said that they are investigating.

Philadelphia police are investigating Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty over allegations that he punched a 13-year-old boy in the back, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the boy’s father, who spoke to the Inquirer, the mascot attacked Brandon Greenwell at a fan event in November at the Wells Fargo Centre, the Flyers’ home stadium.

Gritty is known for his aggressive, irreverent persona, and videos on social media show him throwing cake and stuffed toys at people.

Chris Greenwell, the father, said that Brandon was hit after a photoshoot for season-ticket holders.

He said the boy lightly patted Gritty’s head after getting his photo taken, then stepped away.

In response, Greenwell said Gritty got up from his chair, “took a running start” and “punched my son as hard as he could.”

According to Greenwell, Brandon later got mild back pain and was taken to a chiropractor, who diagnosed back bruising.

Company officials told Greenwell that they interviewed Gritty and his handler as part of an internal investigation, but couldn’t find proof of the alleged assault.

“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim,” the Flyers said in a statement.

Greenwell told NBC10Philadelphia that he wanted Brandon’s medical bills taken care of and an apology from the team, and maybe a gesture like letting Brandon meet players in the locker room.

Instead he said he was offered free tickets, which he wasn’t happy with.

Greenwell said he went to the police after being unable to reach an agreement with Comcast Spectacor.

An investigation is “active and ongoing,” and the incident has been filed as an alleged physical assault, a police spokesperson told the Inquirer.

