8 grisly practices that were popular before modern medicine

Wellcome Images

Trepanning, as the practice is called, is one of the oldest surgical practices in the archaeological record. Skulls with holes have been found dating back to the Neolithic period, according to a study in Surgical Neurology International.

The procedure was usually done on people who were acting abnormally. The belief was that drilling a hole into someone's head until the surface of the brain tissue showed could cure them of seizures or mental disorders.

According to Mental Floss, French neurologist Paul Broca suggested in the 1870s that the procedure had been done by ancient cultures to keep bad spirits from being trapped in the brain. But archaeologist Ephraim George Squier, who worked with Broca, suggested people trepanned to relieve swelling and pressure buildup in the skull after head injuries.

Today, the practice of trepanning still exists among brain surgeons, albeit not by the same name. They call it craniotomy, and it's used to relieve pressure in the skull and implant brain stimulators in Parkinson's patients.