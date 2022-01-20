Stephanie Grisham told Capitol-riot committee Trump held secret meetings days before Jan. 6, report says

Then-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and then-President Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Grisham told House investigators Trump held secret White House meetings before Jan. 6, The Guardian reported.

She said that only a few of his aides were aware of the meetings, the report said.

It is not clear what was discussed in the meetings.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that former President Donald Trump had secret meetings in his residence in the days running up to January 6, The Guardian reported.

Two sources told The Guardian that she told the committee that Trump held the meetings, and that only a few of his aides were aware of them.

She said she was not sure exactly who attended but identified Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and the White House chief usher Timothy Harleth, as two people who scheduled and directed participants to the meetings, The Guardian reported.

It is not clear what was discussed at those meetings.

Grisham resigned from the White House on January 6, 2021, following the Capitol riot.

The sources told The Guardian that Grisham’s interview with the January 6 committee was more significant than expected.

Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, DC, shortly before the riot and encouraged the crowd to march on the Capitol, though he did not go himself. House investigators are looking at what role Trump played in the riot.