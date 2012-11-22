Here's How A College Basketball Player Scored 138 Points In A Game Last Night

Photo: Grinnell

Jack Taylor of Division III Grinnell College scored 138 points to shatter the all-time college record last night.So how’d he do it?



It basically comes down to system. Grinnell, a liberal arts school in Iowa, has an offensive strategy where they try to shoot as many three pointers in a game as possible, while substituting on five players at a time in “hockey lines” to press the opposition and run. Here’s how Sports Illustrated described it in 2005:

For the past 12 years, the Pioneers have been running a frantic, one-of-a-kind system that’s been described as “hockey on hardwood,” like “five mice being let out of a shoebox.” An invention that’s been alternately labelled “one of the finest innovations ever in college basketball” and “a mockery of the game.”

Taylor scored 138 points on 52-108 shooting (48%), and 27-71 (38%) from three-point range. He didn’t have a particularly good shooting game, and he wasn’t even all that efficient. He reached 138 points by his sheer volume of shots. He missed more shots than some college teams take in a game.

Here are a few odds and ends from the game.

What the scoreboard looked like:

Photo: @1andonlySMP

A short video of Taylor making a bunch of threes:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Kobe’s reaction was priceless. From Kevin Ding of the OC Register:

“Really? That’s crazy. He must’ve been wearing Mambas, because only Mambas have no conscience to shoot that much.”

