Brittney Griner Tied the WNBA Career Dunks Record In Her Very First Game

In her WNBA debut, Brittney Griner tied the career WNBA dunks record. Her pair of slams were the fourth and fifth in WNBA history. Candace Parker is the only other WNBA player to dunk twice in her entire career (119 games).



Griner dunked 18 times in her college career at Baylor. At 6-feet 8-inches, she is the first woman to truly play above the rim.

Here’s the video of Griner’s slams:

