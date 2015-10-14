US

What it's like to be the king of Grindr -- the dating app that started it all

Will Wei

Joel Simkhai is a single, gay man living in Los Angeles, and he’s the king of Grindr. Well, technically, he’s the CEO and founder of the dating app for gay and bisexual men. He created Grindr out of a “selfish desire” to meet more gay men, and he’s still a very regular user of his own app. Find out what it’s like to be the king of Grindr.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.