Another Volcano May Be On The Brink Of Erupting In Iceland

A second volcano in Iceland may be about to erupt and spark another flight crisis across Europe.The Grimsvotn volcano’s is located beneath a glacier that is showing signs of significant flooding, according to Fox News.



There have been no tremors, however, to prove the volcano is on the brink of eruption.

Eyjafjallajokull erupted in May and shut down, or reduced flights, for weeks.

