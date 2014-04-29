Indicted New York City Congressman Leaves Financial Services Committee

New York City Republican Rep. Michael Grimm isn’t resigning from Congress because of his legal troubles, but he will be leaving the House Financial Services Committee. House Speaker John Boehner’s office announced it received a letter from Grimm asking to be removed from the committee Monday.

“In light of recent events, I am writing this letter to respectfully request to be removed from my position on the House Financial Services Committee,” Grimm wrote. “Upon a successful resolution of pending legal matters my intention is to resume said poisition as an active member of the committee.”

Federal prosecutors announced a slew of charges against Grimm Monday relating to his management of a Manhattan health food restaurant he partially owned prior to entering Congress in 2011. Among other things, Grimm allegedly concealed over $US1 million in receipts at the restaurant to avoid paying taxes, hired illegal immigrants, and perjured himself at a 2013 deposition when he was asked whether he paid restaurant employees with cash.

Boehner’s spokesman, Michael Steel, issued a statement about Grimm’s choice to remove himself from the Committee.

View Grimm’s letter to Boehner below.

“The Speaker believes Rep. Grimm’s decision is appropriate under the circumstances,” Steel said.

