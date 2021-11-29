Grimes compared herself to Marie Antoinette in new TikTok saying that she’s a ‘symbol for inequality’

Grimes attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Grimes returned to TikTok on Sunday, posting for the first time since September.

She said that she had become a symbol of inequality in stan culture, comparable to Marie Antoinette.

She’s referenced the reputation, posing with the “Communist Manifesto” after her Elon Musk breakup.

The singer and online personality, whose real name is Claire Boucher, posted three TikTok videos on Sunday, captioning the first of the videos, “back on the internet #sigh.” In it, she spoke about her public reputation and anxiety about being online, where she said she’s become a symbol for inequality comparable to the famously extravagant queen of France who was killed by guillotine during the French Revolution.

“Somehow ended up as some kind of Marie Antoinette-esque symbol for inequality in the pop stan community, which frankly is fairly entertaining and I’m not mad at that,” the singer said in the video, which currently has 183,600 likes and 1.9 million views.

Grimes dated Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, for three years before the pair said they broke up in September. At the time, Musk told Page Six that they were “semi-separated” but still “on great terms.” The two have a 1-year-old son together named X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes’ association with Musk, as well as her defenses of him online, drew criticism in reference to perceptions of the singer’s personal politics, which she has said aren’t easily defined, and Musk’s immense wealth. Grimes told Crack Magazine that although it was widely reported that she had removed the phrase “anti-imperialist” from her Twitter bio after she started dating Musk, the removal and her relationship weren’t related.

Recently, she poked fun at the reputation, saying that she “trolled” paparazzi by posing with a copy of Karl Marx’s “Communist Manifesto” after she and Musk broke up.

In the TikTok video, Grimes also spoke about her brief online hiatus, saying that she had developed “severe PTSD from public life” and “debilitating anxiety about being online,” which she said was “super annoying” both personally and for her label and team. She also said that she planned to speak about more of her personal ideas online, inviting viewers to “prove [her] wrong” and engage in discussions online.

“Fear is the mind-killer, first of all,” the singer said, quoting “Dune” by Frank Herbert. “If I’m gonna succumb to my own personal anxieties, then what am I showing my kid, right?”

A representative for Grimes did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.