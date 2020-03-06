Musician Grimes has confirmed that Elon Musk is the father of the child she's expecting in May

Neilson Barnard/Getty Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Met Gala in May 2018.

Musician Grimes confirmed in a new interview with Rolling Stone that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the father of her child.

Grimes revealed she was pregnant in a cryptic social media post in January, but until now, neither she nor Musk had confirmed they were having the baby together.

The pair has been dating since 2018. Grimes recently revealed that she’s due in early May, meaning she’s about seven months pregnant.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt, Grimes revealed that she’s having the baby with Musk. In a livestream she hosted last month, Grimes mentioned that her due date is in early May, meaning she’s around seven months pregnant.

Grimes revealed she was pregnant in early January in a cryptic social media post, but until now, had not confirmed that Musk is the father. Musk still has not commented on Grimes’ pregnancy.

The pair has been dating since 2018, and publicly debuted their relationship at the Met Gala in May of that year. The couple has weathered ups and downs – like Musk’s infamous “funding secured” tweet – and may have broken up briefly in the summer of 2018.

This is Grimes first child, but Musk has five sons with his first wife, Justine.



Head over to Rolling Stone to read the full Grimes interview.



