Grimes said she ‘trolled’ paparazzi by posing with Karl Marx’s ‘Communist Manifesto’ following her breakup with Elon Musk

Singer Grimes was spotted flipping through a copy of Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto in full costume following her split from billionaire Elon Musk.

Grimes was spotted posing with the “Communist Manifesto” on a street corner.

The singer posted on social media that she posed with the book on purpose to “troll” the paparazzi.

Billionaire Elon Musk revealed last month that he and Grimes had split. They share custody of their son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

Singer Grimes was spotted in Los Angeles on Oct. 2 in full costume, casually flipping through a copy of Karl Marx’s “Communist Manifesto.”

It was Grimes’ first public outing since her high-profile split with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk was announced. The snaps were taken just days after Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person on Sept. 25.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was clad head-to-toe in a fantasy-themed outfit while toting a copy of the anti-capitalist book.

Musk told Page Six in September that he and Grimes are “semi-separated” but still “are on great terms.” The couple disclosed their relationship in May 2018 after attending the Met Gala together. They had a son together in 2020, whom they named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

Grimes was completely aware that she was being photographed with the book, tweeting that she purposefully thought of what to do that would spark a ridiculous headline about herself.

“I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this week but then I realized it was an opportunity to troll,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Full disclosure I’m still living with e (Musk) and I am not a communist.”

Grimes said in a separate tweet posted on Oct 3 that she found the whole situation “funny.”

“I think my publicist is stressed, I should probably stop impulsively doing controversial things, my friend just had the book and the photogs were outside. I’ll prob regret this later hahaha,” the singer tweeted.