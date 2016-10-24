A master chef explains the secret to a perfect burger

Executive chef Michael Citarella of New York City’s The Monarch Room prepares his famous off-the-menu burger, the Monarch Burger. It’s 226 grams of all-natural, ultra-premium beef ground from a single steer with a 20% fat ratio, served on a toasted caraway-seeded bun with aged cheddar, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, and Monarch’s special sauce.

