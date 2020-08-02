I tried Taco Bell’s new Grilled Cheese Burrito and it’s the chain’s best dish in years

- Taco Bell recently brought back the Grilled Cheese Burrito, which was a hit last summer.
- The burrito comes packed with a blend of three cheeses, plus nacho cheese sauce.
- I loved the burrito – which is packed with flavor – and think its Taco Bell’s best dish in years.
“The Grilled Cheese Burrito is the master of first impressions,” reads the description on Taco Bell’s website. “Just one look at this burrito and you know: this burrito radiates con-queso confidence.”
It was quite the claim. But would the Grilled Cheese Burrito live up to its name?
And it was immediately clear that there’d be no shortage of cheese in this burrito.
While I had initially worried that the sauce might make the burrito taste like bad stadium nachos (that plastic-tasting, neon-yellow cheese still haunts me), every bite of this burrito was warm and fresh.
I love getting second opinions when I’m doing a taste test, so I had my parents sample the burrito as well. My mom loved how the burrito tasted “almost buttery from the cheese,” while my dad liked that there was a bit of a kick to each bite thanks to the chipotle sauce.
“It does the job of a Soft Taco and a Hard Taco, all topped with a satisfying Nacho Crunch,” Taco Bell’s description reads. “One bite and you’ll see that you too can truly have it all for only $US1 ($AU1).”
Since the cheese sauce was only on the sides of the taco, I had a feeling that it was going to taste far drier than the burrito as well.
While I wouldn’t order this again, my dad said the taco was better than he expected. And at just $US1 ($AU1), it’s a snack that definitely won’t break the bank.
I loved the Pineapple Freeze so much that I could see myself stopping by a Taco Bell for the drink alone.
I would happily order it again with a Pineapple Freeze. Next time, though, I’ll skip the taco.
