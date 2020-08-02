I tried Taco Bell’s new Grilled Cheese Burrito and it’s the chain’s best dish in years

Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with a blend of three cheeses, plus nacho cheese sauce.

The burrito also contains seasoned beef and rice, crunchy red tortilla strips, reduced-fat sour cream, and chipotle sauce.

“The Grilled Cheese Burrito is the master of first impressions,” reads the description on Taco Bell’s website. “Just one look at this burrito and you know: this burrito radiates con-queso confidence.”

It was quite the claim. But would the Grilled Cheese Burrito live up to its name?