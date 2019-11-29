The founder of burger chain Grill'd has sent an 'urgent' email to staff ahead of a negative media story

Grill’d Founder Simon Crowe. Image: Screenshot, Twitter

Grill’d founder Simon Crowe has sent an “urgent” email to staff after a “pending media story” set to come out about the company.

Crowe’s email was revealed in a tweet, where he said, “We are aware of a pending media story that will wrongly claim we have worked against the interest of our franchise partners, and our restaurant teams.”

Crowe also sent an accompanying video message where he asserted the company’s values.

Grill’d is under the grill.

In a tweet posted by UTS Journalism student Alex Turner-Cohen , she notes that a “story about Grill’d burgers committing #wagetheft [is] coming out soon.”

Accompanying the tweet is the email Crowe sent to staff which said, “We are aware of a pending media story that will wrongly claim we have worked against the interest of our franchise partners, and our restaurant teams, including how we conduct our training.

“At Grill’d we are always seeking to improve our business systems and processes and we have worked hard to make Grill’d a place of work that people can enjoy, including improvements to the quality of Grill’d training.”

In the email, Crowe also talked about the company’s values.

“Central to our values is that we do our best to make sure that our people feel valued and are treated equitably and properly. This includes our restaurant teams, our franchise partners, our support office and our suppliers.”

Also uploaded with the email was a video where Crowe himself discussed the impending story, without going into specifics of what was actually alleged.

“It’s actually come to our attention that there’s a media article about to be released about Grill’d challenging who we are relative to our treatment of franchise partners, the treatment of our teams, and even the culture at Grill’d,” he said in the video.

Crowe also reinforced the company’s values of “passion, leadership, ownership and trust” that “have been part of our fabric since the beginning and they remain”.

“It’s how we will engage with you, we will listen, we will learn and we will always strive to make Grill’d a better place than she is today,” Crowe said.

The Grill’d email comes after a spate of companies were caught underpaying staff including Commonwealth Bank, Sunglass Hut and Woolworths.

Earlier this week, Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci and Chairman Gordon Cairns agreed to take pay cuts following the wage underpayment revelations.

Business Insider Australia has reached out Grill’d for comment.

