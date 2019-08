The worst part of having a summer party is cleaning the grill from all the burnt meat chunks. Like everything else, we now have a robot to do it for us. Introducing Grillbot, a little circular Roomba-like robot for your grill. Its feisty dancing clears your barbecue of those burnt chunks in about half an hour.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.