Unofficial Spokesman For Heart Attack Grill Dies From Heart Attack

Photo: Yelp/Loretta C

The Heart Attack Grill is, sadly, living up to its name.John Alleman, an unofficial spokesman for the Las Vegas restaurant, died Monday after suffering an apparent heart attack near the famed diner, reports The Las Vegas Sun.



Alleman, 52, was a fixture at the restaurant, and often could be spotted enjoying a burger and coaxing passerby into the grill — which has built a name for itself with its high-calorie menu, according to The Sun.

One of its biggest burgers, the Quadruple Burger, has earned a Guinness World Record for being the world’s “most calorific burger,” clocking in at a record 3 pounds and nearly 10,000 calories.

The restaurant is owned by “Doctor Jon” Basso and has a medical theme which boasts about putting its customers on a “diet” they can stick to.

“Doctors agree that continually cycling body weight up and down is one of the very worst things a person can do to themselves,” reads the website. “That’s why our program is focused on keeping your weight in an extremely stable, gradual, and constant upward slope.”

The grill’s sign also advertises that anyone over 350 pounds eats free at the diner.

Alleman, a security worker, is the second of the restaurant’s unofficial spokesmen to pass away within two years, The Sun reports. Blair River died in March 2011 of flu-related pneumonia at age 29. He weighed 575 pounds.

Alleman weighed 180 pounds, but reportedly had a family history of cardiac problems.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.