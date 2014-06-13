How To Cook The Perfect Burger

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; Monday through Thursday at The Monarch Room in Manhattan, Executive Chef Michael Citarella prepares his off-the-menu burger, "The Monarch Burger." It's eight ounces of all natural, ultra premium beef ground from a single steer with a 20% fat ratio. It's served on a toasted caraway seeded bun with aged cheddar, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes and Monarch's special sauce. Hungry yet? We entered Chef Michael's kitchen where he showed us how to make the perfect, juiciest burger right in your own home. Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

