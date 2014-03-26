Tennis Player Halts A Match To Help A Sick Ball Girl

Tony Manfred
Grigor Dimitrov, a 22-year-old Bulgarian tennis player who’s ranked 16th in the world, dropped everything in the middle of a match to help a ball girl.

In the second set against Kei Nishikori at the Sony Open, the ball girl was slow to give Dimitrov his towel.

When he noticed she was woozy from the heat in Miami, he stopped the match and walked her over to the training table to get medical attention.

He helped her onto the table:

From there, another ball girl and a doctor took over:

Dimitrov, who’s probably best known for being Maria Sharapova’s boyfriend, went on to lose the match.

