Ken Griffin makes $90,000 per hour even while he's sleeping, according to his soon-to-be-ex-wife

Chicago hedge fund manager Ken Griffin makes more than $US90,000 per hour even while he’s sleeping, CNBC reports citing a new court filing from his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

According to the latest filings, Griffin’s ex-wife, Anne Dias, said his monthly gross income “approaches $US100 million,” and his net monthly income after taxes “averages over $US68.5 million.” That works out to more than $US2.2 million a day, or upward of $US90,000 per hour.

Just last month, Griffin alleged in a filing that his ex was requesting that he give her $US1 million per month to cover living expenses and child support. He also claimed that his ex wanted $US6,800 for groceries and $US7,200 for restaurants.

Back in July, Griffin filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Dias-Griffin, while she was on summer vacation with their three children.

Griffin, 46, is the founder of hedge fund giant Citadel LLC. Dias-Griffin, 44, was born in France. She is the founder of the hedge fund firm Aragon Global Management.

Dias-Griffin later filed a petition seeking equitable division of their assets and sole custody of their children. She asked for their prenup thrown out.Under the terms of the prenup, Dias-Griffin said that she will receive 1 per cent of Griffin’s assets. Griffin has an estimated net worth of $US6.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Griffin and Dias-Griffin were married in Versailles in July 2003. This is the second divorce for Griffin. He divorced his first wife in 1994.

