Rick Perry's Son Was Forced To Quit His Job At Deutsche Bank Because Of SEC Regulations

Rick and Griffin Perry

Photo: Gov. Rick Perry via Flikr

Texas Governor Rick Perry’s son Griffin Perry was forced to leave his job at Deutsche Bank because of federal regulations that did not allow him to work on his father’s campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, Anita Perry told CNN.From CNN:



“My son had to resign his job because of federal regulations that Washington has put on us,” Mrs. Perry said while campaigning for her husband in South Carolina, after a voter shared the story of losing his job.

“He resigned his job two weeks ago because he can’t go out and campaign with his father because of SEC regulations,” she continued, referring to the Securities and Exchange Commission. “He has a wife… he’s trying to start a business. So I can empathise.”

Griffin worked as a client advisor in securities at Deutsche Bank’s Dallas, Texas offices, according to his LinkedIn profile.

