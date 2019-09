Blake Griffin may regret making up the nickname “Lob City,” but he hasn’t stopping throwing down thundering slams with reckless abandon.



Last night, he flattened poor Ersan Ilyasova like a pancake on his way to soaring one-handed dunk.

Much more of this jams to come, we’re guessing.

Here’s the video:

