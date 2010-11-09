"Grief Counselors" Visit The Offices Of Emotionally Distraught Congressional Democrats

Sad.



According to POLITICO, the staff members of Democrats who got slaughtered are being visited by all kinds of support professionals (you know, resume advice folks, so that they can land on their feet).

But also this…

But one of the staffers was described as a “counselor” to help with the emotional aspect of the loss — and a section in the packet each staffer was given dealt with the stages of grief (for instance, Stage One being anger, and so on).

Said one staffer: “It was like it was about death.”

