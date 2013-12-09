This Investment Bank Deck Shows There Is NO Tech Bubble

Jim Edwards

We recently laid out the case that the
tech sector was in a massive 1990s-style bubble, poised to pop.

But at Business Insider’s Ignition 2013 conference last month, boutique investment bank Gridley & Co. laid out the case that, in fact, valuations are currently way below the mania we saw in the dot-crom crash of the turn of the century.

Gridley advised parties in DoubleClick’s acquisition of Performics and Digitas’ buyout of Modem Media.

Here is a condensed version of the deck Gridley presented at Ignition, with a focus on the bubble-icious — or not — nature of the current state of tech.

Here's the overview. Tech stocks have outperformed the general market ...

... And there have been some $US1 billion valuations on companies with no revenue ...

... But we are nowhere near the level of deal volume that looks like the last bubble ...

Post-IPO performance of tech stocks has been strong.

But it's nothing like 1999 ...

People understand that tech companies can throw a switch to turn on their revenue models.

There's a lot of revenue growth in tech ...

The main themes ...

Some big exits ...

And some companies are still overpaying.

Having said that, think how much weaker all these companies would be had they NOT made these acquisitions.

Now see ...

