This Investment Bank Deck Shows There Is NO Tech Bubble

We recently laid out the case that the
tech sector was in a massive 1990s-style bubble, poised to pop.
But at Business Insider’s Ignition 2013 conference last month, boutique investment bank Gridley & Co. laid out the case that, in fact, valuations are currently way below the mania we saw in the dot-crom crash of the turn of the century.
Gridley advised parties in DoubleClick’s acquisition of Performics and Digitas’ buyout of Modem Media.
Here is a condensed version of the deck Gridley presented at Ignition, with a focus on the bubble-icious — or not — nature of the current state of tech.
Having said that, think how much weaker all these companies would be had they NOT made these acquisitions.
... The Evidence That The Tech Sector IS In A Massive Bubble >
