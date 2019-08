The brownies that you find in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are made at Greyston Bakery in Yonkers, NY. The most interesting part about this bakery: it hires people without conducting background checks.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.