Ellen Pompeo supports fans who want Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew to star in a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff: ‘I get It. I’d watch it.’

Sarah Drew, Jesse Williams, and Ellen Pompeo on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; ABC/Raymond Liu

Ellen Pompeo would support a possible “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff with Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew.

“I get it. I’d watch it,” she told Insider.

Pompeo thanked fans who have “ideas for our show and want to see new things.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo recently told Insider that she’s been “just trying to focus on convincing everybody” that the show should come to a natural end soon. But that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to having some of her former co-stars take over the spotlight in more spin-off shows of the medical franchise.

Pompeo was speaking with Insider to promote her company Betr Remedies, which sells over-the-counter medication to the public and works with the non-profit organization SIRUM, whose mission is to donate unused prescription medications to underserved communities via charitable pharmacies.

On “Grey’s Anatomy,” Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) left Seattle at the end of season 17 to do similar (fictional) work in Boston, helping marginalized people receive better medical care as the head of his family’s Catherine Fox Foundation. Jackson’s ex-wife April Kepner (Sarah Drew) went with him so they could raise their daughter Harriet together.

Ellen Pompeo attends The Paley Center For Media’s 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

A possible spin-off featuring Jackson and April in Boston is something fans have long hoped for, and Pompeo said she supports the idea.

“I’m always open to any idea. I know people love ‘Japril,'” she told Insider, referring to the characters’ fan-given couple nickname and adding that they have “good reason” to feel the way they do.

“Sarah Drew and Jesse are both great to watch, but whatever Jesse wants and whatever Sarah wants, if they wanted to do it, then I would be so happy for the fans,” she continued. “I get it. I’d watch it.”

Pompeo said Williams is “like a brother” to her and “pretty busy,” so she wants to be “super supportive of all of his new things.”

Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams on the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode “Look Up Child.’ ABC/Richard Cartwright

Pompeo went on to say she’s humbled that audiences still want more shows centered around “Grey’s Anatomy” characters. “I’m also super grateful that the fans want a ‘Japril’ spin-off. Thank you to those loyal fans who still have ideas for our show and want to see new things,” she added.

Drew and Williams have both expressed willingness to move forward with a spin-off should the opportunity arise.

“How cool would that show be?” Drew said in May during a roundtable interview that Insider attended, enthused about the idea of a story that focused on “racial justice in the medical field.“

Williams also expressed excitement about the idea to Insider’s Caralynn Lippo on the red carpet at Tribeca Festival’s closing night in June.

“It’s a really interesting premise. We would kill it,” he said, adding, “I won’t say it’s not a possibility. I sure as hell won’t say that.”