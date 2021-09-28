Here’s where all of your favorite characters ended up on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17

Meredith Grey spent the majority of the season in a hospital bed but returned home before the finale.

Meredith spent most of the season being treated in the hospital while dealing with a severe case of COVID-19.

The majority of Meredith’s scenes took place on a dream-like beach, showing her talking to friends and family. Meredith spoke with surgeons who had already died such as Derek, George, Lexie, Mark, and DeLuca about where they were now and how she felt about trying to recover as she faced the possibility of dying.

After she was discharged from the hospital, Meredith had to readjust to the lingering side effects of the illness before returning to surgery. She also accepted a new role training residents.