Here’s where all of your favorite characters ended up on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17

- “Grey’s Anatomy” is about to kick off season 18.
- Season 17 saw the departure of several main characters and even the death of one.
- Warning: Major spoilers for “Grey’s Anatomy” ahead.
The majority of Meredith’s scenes took place on a dream-like beach, showing her talking to friends and family. Meredith spoke with surgeons who had already died such as Derek, George, Lexie, Mark, and DeLuca about where they were now and how she felt about trying to recover as she faced the possibility of dying.
After she was discharged from the hospital, Meredith had to readjust to the lingering side effects of the illness before returning to surgery. She also accepted a new role training residents.
Andrew got diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was adjusting — but he also ended up being right about the patient.
When the girl’s captor returns to the hospital, Andrew recognizes her and goes after her. In an altercation that happens on the series’ spin-off “Station 19,” Andrew is stabbed.
He dies at Grey-Sloan, and viewers see how his fellow doctors are affected by his death throughout the rest of the season.
She went with Andrew to follow the trafficker and was devastated by her brother’s death.
Her fiance, Maya, helped her through. By the end of the season, Carina served as a mentor to Jo, who had switched specialties.
When treating people injured at police-brutality protests, Jackson reflected on not having ever been to protests himself and felt he needed to contribute more.
Jackson decided to head the Catherine Fox Foundation from Boston and use his role to help underserved communities and populations.
He talked over the choice with his ex and former fellow surgeon, April Kepner, who is now single and divorced. April agreed to move to Boston with him so they can raise their daughter, Harriet, together.
Jackson’s departure from Grey-Sloan marked actor Jesse Williams’ final episode after 12 years on the show.
He dealt with the backlash of his affair with Teddy and then contracted COVID-19.
By the time he had recovered enough to work again, Koracick struggled to cope with survivor’s guilt. He didn’t understand why he lived when so many other patients he’d been in rooms with — most of them not white — died due to the virus.
He begged Jackson to let him come to Boston to also pursue something greater at the Catherine Fox Foundation. Jackson reluctantly caved.
Later, we learn he bought Jo Wilson’s shares of Grey-Sloan and is now a partial owner.
Teddy’s confession that Allison was her girlfriend and not just her best friend created another wedge in their relationship, as Teddy had never mentioned this even when they named their daughter after Allison.
Owen eventually forgave Teddy and the two got engaged during the finale.
DeLuca’s death triggered Teddy’s PTSD and caused her to reflect on the tragic death of her former lover, Allison.
After recovering enough to return to work, Teddy was able to continue with Meredith’s COVID-19 treatment and helped save her life.
When Jo switched specialties to pediatrics, he also began to work more closely with her.
Dr. Hayes was also injured during a police-brutality protest that he attended with his sons, but he recovered.
Zola was able to visit her mother in the hospital right before Meredith woke up.
Schmitt also regained confidence after performing a life-saving procedure on a patient in a hyperbaric chamber.
Levi supported Jo’s decision to change her medical specialty while also living in her apartment. He also invited his friend and coworker, Taryn Helm, to move into Jo’s loft.
Webber had also argued with his wife, Catherine, last season, but they reconciled after Catherine gave Richard the Chief of Chiefs position.
Richard acted as Meredith’s health-care proxy while trying to keep morale up in the hospital as staff continuously readjusted to COVID-19 protocols as they changed over time.
He also officiated his birth daughter Maggie Pierce’s wedding during the finale.
When her mother became sick with COVID-19, Miranda revealed that her mother had been struggling with Alzheimer’s as well.
Her mother died from COVID-19 complications, and she was soon mourning Andrew’s death too.
He briefly dealt with the stress of the pandemic and caring for children by drinking, but seemingly stopped after a conversation with now-sober Amelia and a drunk hangout session with Jo.
Link also told Amelia that caring for so many kids made him realize he wants to have another baby with her, but she didn’t feel the same way.
During the finale, Amelia declined his marriage proposal and he went to live with Jo.
Amelia also helped Teddy cope with her PTSD and discussed marriage with Link, though she ultimately rejected his proposal during the finale.
After helping deliver a baby, Jo realized that surgery no longer made her feel fulfilled and decided to switch specialties to pediatrics.
In the process, she became very attached to Luna, an infant whose mother she cared for before she died. When Jo tried to adopt Luna her application was rejected due to a failed background check.
Link agreed to foster Luna, which would allow Jo to actually care for her and hopefully eventually get custody.
During the first half of this season, their romance continued long-distance via video calls until Winston was able to safely get to Seattle.
The two got engaged shortly after and began to meet each other’s family and plan their wedding. On the finale, they got married in a beach ceremony officiated by Richard Webber.
Throughout the season, Maggie also made medical breakthroughs and voiced her frustrations over the disproportionate rate at which Black people were fatally impacted by COVID-19.