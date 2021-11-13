Shonda Rhimes feels ’embarrassed for television’ because of how groundbreaking ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was in its diverse casting

Shonda Rhimes. Paul Zimmerman / Stringer

Shonda Rhimes told Variety “Grey’s Anatomy’s” legacy of diversity makes her “sad” for TV.

“We changed the faces that you see on television,” she said.

Insider spoke to “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Jamie Denbo about non-binary character Dr. Kai Bartley.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been recognized for its diverse cast since the first season aired more than 16 years ago. But the medical drama’s creator Shonda Rhimes recently explained to Variety that making an impact in representation on TV is a bittersweet achievement.

When asked about what she thinks the legacy of her show will be, she said, “Sadly, I think the legacy might simply just be that we made it possible for more people of color to have jobs on camera on television.”

Rhimes was very clear on how that makes her feel, saying that the achievement “makes me embarrassed for television.”

Lack of diversity makes Rhimes ’embarrassed for television.’ Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“We changed the faces that you see on television. And it should not have taken so long for that to happen,” Rhimes continued, adding that it makes her feel “arrogant” and “sad” to admit that.

Rhimes also recalled some backhanded compliments she used to receive in the early years of “Grey’s Anatomy” for her inclusive casting. “My favorite thing to hear was, ‘Oh, that feels like a fantasy!'” she said. “And I’d be like, ‘So basically, the reality that I live in feels like a fantasy to you.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is still making groundbreaking casting decisions in season 18

In October, Variety announced that “Grey’s Anatomy” actor E.R. Fightmaster would recur on the series as Dr. Kai Bartley. They are the first non-binary actor to play a doctor on the show.

Weeks before the announcement was made that Fightmaster would recur, “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Jamie Denbo spoke to Insider about Dr. Bartley.

“‘Grey’s’ has always been sort of at the forefront of representation on screen. It is a prerogative, it is an objective of this show to always strive for great representation,” she said. “And we just wanted to bring a character who was a doctor who happens to be non-binary.”

E.R. Fightmaster on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Denbo pointed out that part of authentic representation involves letting a character exist without putting a “spotlight” on what makes them different with an explicit storyline.

“We just wanted a really great doctor, and the actor is tremendous,” Denbo said. “Everyone is delighted by E.R. Fightmaster who for us just really electrifies the screen.”

She declined to comment on whether Kai and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) eventually become a romantic pairing, though she wrote a scene in which the characters have a rather steamy conversation over Zoom.

Fans are certainly picking up on the pair’s chemistry, though.