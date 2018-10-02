Search

Here’s what all of the stars who left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are up to now

Stephanie Marcus
Greys anatomy cast who left
Only three of the original cast members remain on the series. ABC
  • “Grey’s Anatomy” is known for killing off characters and having actors willfully leave the show.
  • Three original cast members – Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. – remain as of season 17.
  • Warning: Major “Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers ahead.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Justin Chambers played Alex Karev for nearly 15 years.
Karev
Justin Chambers as Alex Karev. ABC
Alex Karev went from a rude, arrogant surgeon-in-training to a beloved fan-favorite character who was at the peak of his career. 

In January 2020, Chambers announced his departure from “Grey’s,” which came in the middle of season 16.

The actor said in a statement that he was leaving the show to pursue other career goals, though he was grateful for all the medical drama had done for him.

Karev was written off as having run away with his former partner, Izzie Stevens, who’d secretly used his sperm to have twins. Karev’s farewell was told through voiceovers and letters. 

Chambers hasn’t announced any new projects yet.
Justin Chambers
Justin Chambers is still acting. Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages
Chambers is set to appear in the Paramount+ biographical limited series “The Offer,” which tells the story of the making of “The Godfather.” 
Sandra Oh played Cristina Yang, an ambitious cardiothoracic surgeon, for 10 seasons.
Christina yang grey's anatomny
Sandra Oh was an original cast member. Matt Sayles/AP
The Canadian actress became a household name and a fan-favorite playing Cristina Yang, one of the series’ original surgical interns, who rose through the ranks and became a cardiothoracic surgeon.

When Oh decided it was time to leave the show after 10 seasons, her character moved to Switzerland for a high-level position.

About leaving, Oh told The Hollywood Reporter, “I came apart because I saw everyone was in one room. It felt extremely operatic.”

Oh has gone on to do some of the most exciting work of her career.
Killing eve
Sandra Oh is now on ‘Killing Eve.’ BBC America
Oh left the series when she felt she had accomplished everything she had wanted with her “Grey’s” character.

Since leaving in 2014, she landed a starring role on BBC’s “Killing Eve” and made history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for an Emmy in the category of best lead actress in a drama series.

She also was the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama since 1981.

She also has a few projects in the works, like the films “Umma” and “Turning Red.” 

Katherine Heigl played Izzie Stevens, a bubbly surgical resident, for six seasons.
Izzie Stevens
Katherine Heigl chose to leave the show. ABC
Katherine Heigl endured her fair share of drama and heartbreak playing Izzie Stevens.

She won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series in 2007 for her role as the bright-eyed doctor, but wasn’t happy with her character’s storylines and left the show in 2010.

“I am done,” Heigl told Entertainment Weekly in 2010. “We just finalized our agreement. Everyone had been working really hard to find an amicable and gracious way of letting go and moving on. It’s sad, but it’s what I wanted.”

Heigl starred on “Suits.”
Katherine heigl
Heigl is on a new drama series. Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Although her career briefly slowed after she exited the show, she recently starred on USA Network’s drama”Suits” and has appeared in a few films, including “Jenny’s Wedding.”

She also starred on Netflix’s series “Firefly Lane.” 

T.R. Knight played fan-favorite George O’Malley for five seasons.
Greys anatomy deaths george
Dr. George O’Malley tragically died. ABC
Dr. George O’Malley transformed from a bumbling intern into a promising trauma surgeon, and fans were distraught when his life was cut short.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Knight left “Grey’s Anatomy” over creative differences and a lack of screen time in 2009. When T.R. Knight decided to leave the show, his character was tragically hit by a bus and killed off.

Knight has embraced live theater since leaving “Grey’s Anatomy.”
TR Knight
T.R. Knight was on ‘Genius: Picasso.’ Randy Shropshire/GettyImages
Since his departure, he has worked both on- and off-Broadway.

He’s also kept up his TV acting career, appearing on multiple episodes of “The Good Wife” and “The Catch” and starring on shows like “Genius” and “The Flight Attendant.” 

He also briefly appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” during one of Meredith Grey’s dreamy beach encounters with characters who had died. 

Kate Walsh played world-renowned neonatal surgeon Addison Montgomery for three seasons.
Kate walsh greys anatomy
Kate Walsh played Derek Shepherd’s ex-wife. ABC
Kate Walsh was brought on to shake things up midway through the first season of “Grey’s Anatomy” by playing Derek Shepherd’s estranged wife Dr. Addison Montgomery.

Walsh left the show after three seasons to star on her own spin-off, “Private Practice.”

Walsh continued to portray Montgomery for another six seasons on “Private Practice.”
Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh appeared on ’13 Reasons Why.’ Theo Wargo/GettyImages
In 2013, Walsh decided it was time to say goodbye to Montgomery.

She has since gone on to play a grieving mother on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” She also appeared on “The Umbrella Academy” and “Emily in Paris.”

The actress is also set to reprise her role as Addison for season 18 of “Grey’s.” 

Patrick Dempsey starred as Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy.
Derek Shephard
Fans were shocked at his death. ABC
All-star neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd was the main love interest to series protagonist Meredith Grey, and fans were not pleased when he was killed off after 11 seasons.
Dempsey is still acting.
Patrick Dempsey
You can see him on ‘Devils.’ Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages
Since leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2015, Dempsey starred opposite Renee Zellweger in “Bridget Jones’ Baby” and on the Epix miniseries “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.”

The actor starred on the 10-part thriller series “Devils” in 2020 and is set to reprise his role for the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted.”

He also appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” during Meredith Grey’s dreamy beach encounters with characters who had died. 

Eric Dane played Mark Sloan, better known to fans as McSteamy.
Mark Sloan Greys anatomy
Mark Sloan had a tragic death on the show. ABC
Actor Eric Dane was brought in to spice things up during the second season of “Grey’s Anatomy” as plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Sloan.

Dane played the playboy doctor until his character died from injuries sustained in a plane crash.

Dane went on to star on the TNT drama series “The Last Ship.”
Eric Dane
Eric Dane starred on a TNT drama. Matt Winkelmeyer/GettyImages
After his character was killed off in 2012, Dane appeared on the miniseries “The Fixer,” in the film “Grey Lady,” and starred on TNT’s drama “The Last Ship” for five seasons.

He also briefly appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” during one of Meredith Grey’s dreamy beach encounters with characters who had died. 

In 2021, he also starred in “The Ravine.” 

Jessica Capshaw portrayed pediatric surgeon Arizona Robbins.
Arizona greys anatomy
Fans know Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins. NBC
Jessica Capshaw’s quirky and bubbly Dr. Arizona Robbins was one of the show’s most prominent characters.

She left the series in 2018 when her character was unexpectedly written off the show after 10 seasons.

Capshaw hasn’t taken on any new projects since leaving the series in 2018.
Jessica Capshaw
Jessica Capshaw has not done a ton of acting since leaving ‘Grey’s.’ David Livingston/GettyImages
Since leaving “Grey’s” during season 14, Capshaw appeared in the Netflix movie “Holidate” and is working on a project called “Dear Zoe.” 
Chyler Leigh starred as Lexie Grey, Meredith Grey’s half-sister.
Greys anatomy deaths lexie
Ledie Grey died a tragic death on the show. ABC
Chyler Leigh joined the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Lexie Grey, one of the new surgical interns, during the show’s third season 

Her character’s arrival amped up the family drama when she was revealed as the half-sister Meredith never knew existed.

Leigh played the promising young surgeon for five seasons before her character was killed in a plane crash.

Leigh currently helps save the world each week on “Supergirl.”
Chyler Leigh
Chyler Leigh starred on ‘Supergirl.’ Mike Coppola/GettyImages
According to TV Line, Leigh made the decision to leave the show and worked with Rhimes to bring her character’s storyline to an end.

Since exiting the show in 2012, Leigh starred on the series “Taxi Brooklyn,” The CW’s “Supergirl,” and “The Flash.”

She also briefly appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” during one of Meredith Grey’s dreamy beach encounters with characters who had died. 

Sarah Drew played endlessly optimistic trauma surgeon Dr. April Kepner.
April kepner grey's anatomy doctor
Fans were disappointed to see Sarah Drew go. ABC
Sarah Drew joined the show as the painfully earnest and overeager Dr. April Kepner, a surgical resident first introduced when Seattle-Grace merged with Mercy-West during season six.

By the time Drew’s character was written off the show at the end of season 14, she had become a fan favorite.

Drew is still acting and has been in movies.
Sarah Drew
Sarah Drew returned to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to wrap up Jackson Avery’s plotline. Tibrina Hobson/GettyImages
After exiting the series in 2018, Drew was quickly cast in the high-profile pilot for the reboot of “Cagney and Lacey,” but the show ultimately wasn’t picked up, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The actress also recently starred in a few movies, including “Indivisible,” “Twinkle All the Way,” and “Republic of Sarah.” Drew was also on Freeform’s “Cruel Summer.” 

She also appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” to help wrap up Jackson Avery’s plotline. 

Jerrika Hinton played surgical resident Dr. Stephanie Edwards for five seasons.
Stephanie Edwards
Jerrika Hinton was on the show for five seasons. ABC
Dr. Stephanie Edwards was among the new batch of interns to start training at the hospital after some of the staff was involved in a devastating plane crash.

Jerrika Hinton played Edwards for five seasons and exited the show after her character was badly burned in an explosion at the hospital.

Hinton voluntarily left the show to appear in HBO’s “Here and Now.”
Jerrika Hinton
She appeared on ‘Here and Now.’ HBO
Since leaving the show at the end of season 13, Hinton appeared in the movie “Odious” and joined the cast of HBO’s “Here and Now,” which lasted one season.

She recently appeared on the Amazon Prime TV series “Hunters” and Apple+’s “Servant.” 

Isaiah Washington played the head of cardio, Preston Burke.
Greys anatomy isaiah washington
Preston Burke almost married Cristina Yang. ABC
Isaiah Washington’s character, Dr. Preston Burke, was a talented cardiothoracic surgeon who was both a mentor and love interest to Yang.

Washington was written off the show in the third season when his character left Yang at the altar and left the hospital.

Washington’s contract wasn’t renewed following a controversy.
Isaiah Washington
There was controversy surrounding his return. Marcus Ingram/GettyImages
In 2007, ABC let Washington go amid allegations he used a homophobic slur.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the time, Washington said, “[Rhimes] called me on Thursday of last week and told me that I would not be returning to the show. Just like she personally called me and invited me to the show. It was full circle.”

Access Hollywood reported that Washington and Dempsey had been involved in a “violent brawl” on set after Dempsey showed up late one day, during which Washington used a homophobic slur.

Knight then claimed Washington’s slur had been referring to him and he came out as gay in response, reported People magazine.

On “Larry King Live,” Washington admitted to using the slur but claimed it hadn’t been used in a homophobic context. He said it was meant to refer to “somebody who is being weak.” “I am not homophobic — in no way, shape or form,” Washington said.

Washington has appeared on The CW series “The 100″ and the Starz show “P-Valley” and seems to have a few projects in the works. 

Sara Ramirez played orthopedic surgeon Callie Torres.
Callie torres
Callie Torres was a fan favorite. ABC
Sara Ramirez portrayed Dr. Callie Torres for 10 seasons and was hailed as one of the best-written bisexual characters on TV by GLAAD.

They became a fan favorite as viewers became invested in their character’s relationship with Robbins.

Ramirez played a political strategist on “Madam Secretary.”
Sara Ramirez
Sara Ramirez can be seen on CBS’s show. Theo Wargo/GettyImages
After Entertainment Weekly reported that Ramirez was “taking some welcome time off” in 2016, Ramirez publicly came out as bisexual.

They recently played an openly bisexual political strategist on CBS’s “Madam Secretary.” They are also set to appear on HBO’s “Sex and the City” sequel series. 

Brooke Smith played cardiothoracic surgeon Erica Hahn.
Erica Hahn
On the show, Erica Hahn and Torres were in a relationship. ABC
As Dr. Erica Hahn, Brooke Smith joined the show as a rival to the hospital’s head of cardio, Burke.

Smith played the character for three seasons but was written out of the show just as she began to develop a relationship with Torres.

Smith has continued to regularly appear on TV and in movies since leaving the show.
Brooke Smith
Brooke Smith appeared on ‘Bates Motel.’ Netflix
Smith said she did not expect her character to be written out of the show, and said she believed it had something to do with the fact that her character was in a gay relationship.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Smith said, “You said [sometimes networks get cold feet] with gay relationships. And I was so naive. I’m like, ‘It’s 2008.’ But I’m starting to realize that not everyone feels the way I do.”

“I was really, really shocked,” Smith added. “It was the last thing I expected.”

Show creator Rhimes responded to Smith’s claims, saying, “Brooke Smith was obviously not fired for playing a lesbian. Clearly, it’s not an issue as we have a lesbian character on the show — Calliope Torres. Sara Ramirez is an incredible comedic and dramatic actress and we wanted to be able to play up her magic.”

She said she just didn’t see “magic and chemistry” between Callie and Erica and that’s why the story did not continue and Erica was no more. 

Since exiting the show in 2008, Smith appeared on A&E’s “Bates Motel” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” as well as in the movies “Interstellar” and “To The Bone.”

She also recently appeared on Netflix’s “Unbelievable” and ABC’s “Big Sky.” 

Martin Henderson played cardiothoracic surgeon Nathan Riggs.
Nathan Riggs
Riggs and Grey had a brief fling. ABC
Martin Henderson’s Dr. Nathan Riggs added a little romance back in Meredith Grey’s life when he joined the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial during season 12.

His relationship with Grey never really got off the ground and the character left the hospital and the show at the end of season 14 after his fianceé, who was presumed dead, showed up.

Henderson has appeared in a couple of movies since leaving the show.
Henderson
Martin Henderson continues to act. Frazer Harrison/GettyImages
In 2017, Rhimes announced Henderson would leave the show, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I loved that we were able to give Riggs a happy ending worthy of his character and talent,” she said.

Henderson has since appeared in the horror movie “The Strangers: Prey at Night” and in the drama “Juveniles.” He also stars on the Netflix show “Virgin River.”

  •  
Jesse Williams played Jackson Avery for 12 years.
Jackson Avery Grey's Anatomy
Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images
Actor Jesse Williams’ final episode aired after 12 years on the show as surgeon Jackson Avery. 

On season 17, Jackson left Grey-Sloan to head the Catherine Fox Foundation from Boston to help underserved communities and populations.

Williams has two projects in pre-production.
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams is still acting. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
The actor left the show this year, but currently has two films in pre-production: “Team Joy” and “Marked Man.” 

Williams planned his exit. He and “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Krista Vernoff had multiple conversations about how to end Jackson’s story, according to Deadline. 

The actor currently has multiple projects in the works. 

Gregory Germann played Tom Koracick for about four years.
Greg Germann as Tom Koracick greys anatomy
Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. ABC
Greg Germann, who played the arrogant neurosurgeon Tom Koracick was written off of the show during season 17. 

After struggling with COVID-19 survivor’s guilt, he joined Jackson Avery in Boston to help underserved communities. 

Germann left the show earlier this year.
Greg Germann
Greg Germann was on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images
According to Deadline, Germann may reprise his role in a guest-star capacity in the future. 
About the Author
Stephanie Marcus