Here’s what all of the stars who left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are up to now

Justin Chambers played Alex Karev for nearly 15 years.

Alex Karev went from a rude, arrogant surgeon-in-training to a beloved fan-favorite character who was at the peak of his career.

In January 2020, Chambers announced his departure from “Grey’s,” which came in the middle of season 16.

The actor said in a statement that he was leaving the show to pursue other career goals, though he was grateful for all the medical drama had done for him.

Karev was written off as having run away with his former partner, Izzie Stevens, who’d secretly used his sperm to have twins. Karev’s farewell was told through voiceovers and letters.