Here’s what all of the stars who left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are up to now

- “Grey’s Anatomy” is known for killing off characters and having actors willfully leave the show.
- Three original cast members – Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. – remain as of season 17.
- Warning: Major “Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers ahead.
In January 2020, Chambers announced his departure from “Grey’s,” which came in the middle of season 16.
The actor said in a statement that he was leaving the show to pursue other career goals, though he was grateful for all the medical drama had done for him.
Karev was written off as having run away with his former partner, Izzie Stevens, who’d secretly used his sperm to have twins. Karev’s farewell was told through voiceovers and letters.
When Oh decided it was time to leave the show after 10 seasons, her character moved to Switzerland for a high-level position.
About leaving, Oh told The Hollywood Reporter, “I came apart because I saw everyone was in one room. It felt extremely operatic.”
Since leaving in 2014, she landed a starring role on BBC’s “Killing Eve” and made history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for an Emmy in the category of best lead actress in a drama series.
She also was the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama since 1981.
She also has a few projects in the works, like the films “Umma” and “Turning Red.”
She won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series in 2007 for her role as the bright-eyed doctor, but wasn’t happy with her character’s storylines and left the show in 2010.
“I am done,” Heigl told Entertainment Weekly in 2010. “We just finalized our agreement. Everyone had been working really hard to find an amicable and gracious way of letting go and moving on. It’s sad, but it’s what I wanted.”
She also starred on Netflix’s series “Firefly Lane.”
Entertainment Weekly reported that Knight left “Grey’s Anatomy” over creative differences and a lack of screen time in 2009. When T.R. Knight decided to leave the show, his character was tragically hit by a bus and killed off.
He’s also kept up his TV acting career, appearing on multiple episodes of “The Good Wife” and “The Catch” and starring on shows like “Genius” and “The Flight Attendant.”
He also briefly appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” during one of Meredith Grey’s dreamy beach encounters with characters who had died.
Walsh left the show after three seasons to star on her own spin-off, “Private Practice.”
She has since gone on to play a grieving mother on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” She also appeared on “The Umbrella Academy” and “Emily in Paris.”
The actress is also set to reprise her role as Addison for season 18 of “Grey’s.”
The actor starred on the 10-part thriller series “Devils” in 2020 and is set to reprise his role for the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted.”
He also appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” during Meredith Grey’s dreamy beach encounters with characters who had died.
Dane played the playboy doctor until his character died from injuries sustained in a plane crash.
He also briefly appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” during one of Meredith Grey’s dreamy beach encounters with characters who had died.
In 2021, he also starred in “The Ravine.”
She left the series in 2018 when her character was unexpectedly written off the show after 10 seasons.
Her character’s arrival amped up the family drama when she was revealed as the half-sister Meredith never knew existed.
Leigh played the promising young surgeon for five seasons before her character was killed in a plane crash.
Since exiting the show in 2012, Leigh starred on the series “Taxi Brooklyn,” The CW’s “Supergirl,” and “The Flash.”
She also briefly appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” during one of Meredith Grey’s dreamy beach encounters with characters who had died.
By the time Drew’s character was written off the show at the end of season 14, she had become a fan favorite.
The actress also recently starred in a few movies, including “Indivisible,” “Twinkle All the Way,” and “Republic of Sarah.” Drew was also on Freeform’s “Cruel Summer.”
She also appeared on season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” to help wrap up Jackson Avery’s plotline.
Jerrika Hinton played Edwards for five seasons and exited the show after her character was badly burned in an explosion at the hospital.
She recently appeared on the Amazon Prime TV series “Hunters” and Apple+’s “Servant.”
Washington was written off the show in the third season when his character left Yang at the altar and left the hospital.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the time, Washington said, “[Rhimes] called me on Thursday of last week and told me that I would not be returning to the show. Just like she personally called me and invited me to the show. It was full circle.”
Access Hollywood reported that Washington and Dempsey had been involved in a “violent brawl” on set after Dempsey showed up late one day, during which Washington used a homophobic slur.
Knight then claimed Washington’s slur had been referring to him and he came out as gay in response, reported People magazine.
On “Larry King Live,” Washington admitted to using the slur but claimed it hadn’t been used in a homophobic context. He said it was meant to refer to “somebody who is being weak.” “I am not homophobic — in no way, shape or form,” Washington said.
Washington has appeared on The CW series “The 100″ and the Starz show “P-Valley” and seems to have a few projects in the works.
They became a fan favorite as viewers became invested in their character’s relationship with Robbins.
They recently played an openly bisexual political strategist on CBS’s “Madam Secretary.” They are also set to appear on HBO’s “Sex and the City” sequel series.
Smith played the character for three seasons but was written out of the show just as she began to develop a relationship with Torres.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Smith said, “You said [sometimes networks get cold feet] with gay relationships. And I was so naive. I’m like, ‘It’s 2008.’ But I’m starting to realize that not everyone feels the way I do.”
“I was really, really shocked,” Smith added. “It was the last thing I expected.”
Show creator Rhimes responded to Smith’s claims, saying, “Brooke Smith was obviously not fired for playing a lesbian. Clearly, it’s not an issue as we have a lesbian character on the show — Calliope Torres. Sara Ramirez is an incredible comedic and dramatic actress and we wanted to be able to play up her magic.”
She said she just didn’t see “magic and chemistry” between Callie and Erica and that’s why the story did not continue and Erica was no more.
Since exiting the show in 2008, Smith appeared on A&E’s “Bates Motel” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” as well as in the movies “Interstellar” and “To The Bone.”
She also recently appeared on Netflix’s “Unbelievable” and ABC’s “Big Sky.”
His relationship with Grey never really got off the ground and the character left the hospital and the show at the end of season 14 after his fianceé, who was presumed dead, showed up.
Henderson has since appeared in the horror movie “The Strangers: Prey at Night” and in the drama “Juveniles.” He also stars on the Netflix show “Virgin River.”
On season 17, Jackson left Grey-Sloan to head the Catherine Fox Foundation from Boston to help underserved communities and populations.
Williams planned his exit. He and “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Krista Vernoff had multiple conversations about how to end Jackson’s story, according to Deadline.
The actor currently has multiple projects in the works.
After struggling with COVID-19 survivor’s guilt, he joined Jackson Avery in Boston to help underserved communities.