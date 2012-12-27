Alan Patricof: There Are Too Many Startups

Alan Patricof has been investing in startups for a long time.



A pioneer in the venture capital and private equities industries, the founder of Apax Partners and more recently Greycroft Partners, it is fair to say that he has seen it all.

But one thing, he says he isn’t seeing enough of right now, is innovation among the numerous startups that have flooded the market.

He put it bluntly at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference when he said:

“There’s a lot of mimicry, a lot of duplication, if I see another company that’s gonna deliver food to my house…”

Watch below for the rest of his assessment:

Produced by Business Insider Video

