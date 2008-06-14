Grey's Anatomy Insider Calls Katherine Heigl's Comments "An Ungrateful Slap"

EW.com:



One day after Grey’s Anatomy‘s Katherine Heigl announced that she would drop out of this year’s Emmy race, because “I do not feel I was given the material this season to warrant a nomination,” a key show insider contacted EW.com to express regret that the actress publicly complained about the drama. “The show bent over backwards to accommodate her film schedule, and then she criticises the show for lack of material?” the insider said. “It’s an ungrateful slap in the face to the very writers responsible for her Emmy win in the first place.”

