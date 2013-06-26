Grey Poupon Is Celebrating Gay Pride Month On Facebook

In honour of gay pride month, Grey Poupon decided to celebrate LGBT rights on its Facebook page.



The mustard company posted a photo of two men in side-by-side cars holding hands through the window. It has been liked almost 12,000 times in less than one day.

The image is a riff on its iconic 1981 “Pardon me” ad campaign in which two upper crust men share Grey Poupon between their chauffeured town cars.

But not everyone is loving Grey Poupon’s message.

The company’s Facebook page has been flooded with both extremely positive and extremely negative commentary. This screenshot of seven consecutive comments (out of almost one thousand) show the divergence of opinions.

Positive commenter Deena Nyer Menlowitz came up with a new hashtag that the folks at CP+B, Grey Poupon’s ad agency, might want to adopt: #gaypoupon.

Grey Poupon went on an advertising hiatus for 16 years before it reemerged on the advertising scene last year. A significant portion of its advertising effort has been dedicated to social media. The elite mustard actually decided to make a members-only Facebook page in which consumers had to apply to be a fan. Applicants were then judged based on their likes, friends, even grammar in status updates.

“Those whose applications are denied will have their LIKE rescinded,” the exclusive mustard’s Facebook page warned.

Grey Poupon’s current LGBT pride post is a more inclusive marketing move.

Last year Oreo made headlines when it posted a photo of a cookie with rainbow-coloured filling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.